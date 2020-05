NYPD Stops Gathering At Brooklyn Yeshiva School Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:41s - Published 7 minutes ago NYPD Stops Gathering At Brooklyn Yeshiva School Mayor Bill de Blasio says he'll do whatever it takes to stop yeshivas from operating in violation of public health orders. 0

