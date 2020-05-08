More Indiana businesses prepare to reopen this weekend

All begins at 12:01 friday "morning".

As we just mentioned....phase 3 reopens gyms and fitness centers.

News 10's jada huddlestun spoke with a "local" gym owner who's preparing to open.

She explains what things will look like when you head in.

Many of you are probably ready to hit the gym... in just a few days..

You finally can.

Gyms and fitness centers are allowed to open on friday under phase three.

I spoke with a local gym owner who shares how they're preparing.

Like all gyms..

Fitness soultions in terre haute has been closed for the past few months.

Finally..

They've been given the green light to reopen this weekend.

It's something staff and clients are looking forward too.

"very family oriented feel to it.

We've been in touch with a lot of members and they're just really chomping at the bit to get back in."

Of course..

The reopening does come with some guidelines.

"the social distancing.

We're also providing masks, and suggesting and encouraging everybody wear one, whether we're inside, or outiside.

We're doing additional steam cleaning, disinfetcing, things like that."

While they've been closed..

Fitness solutions has still been able to reach clients through virtual workouts.

It's something that's been so successful..

Many clients still plan to use this service even with the gym reopening.

"it's really changed our thought process on the whole brick and morter thing and lean more towards the virtual, so it's something to look forward too in the future."

Whether it's in person..

Or virtual workouts... davies says he's looking forward to everyone getting back on their fitness journey.

"anybody that does this for a living, you enjoy the communication with the individuals and the day to dat interaction with the people, so it's good for the mental well being to get these folks back in as best possible."

It is important to note that testing, tracing, and case numbers all impact moving forward into the next phase.

Different regions may have to adjust if health goals fall behind.

If all goes according to plan..

Everything should be completley reopened by july 4th.

Back to you.