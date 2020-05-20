California's reopening plan unfair to churches, says U.S. government

The U.S. government is stepping in and questioning Governor Newsom's reopening plan, saying it may be unconstitutional when it comes to houses of worship.

I don't see this as discrimination, it's the type of gathering&.

The federal government sent a letter to governor newsom saying his reopening plan discriminates against faith communities and violates the constitution.

Andrew holley/attorney: it's not unconstitutional in any way shape or form not at all.

Attorney andrew holley says the state isn't violating any laws.

Andrew holley/attorney prescribing or limiting the amount of people to not meet in congregation in person is a valid use of state laws to prevent the spread of disease.

Richard yale is the reverend at st.john's episcopal church in chico.

Reverend richard yale/ st.

John the episcopal: it's different than going to costco or a market or being in an open area in the park.

We have a different set of habits that unfortunately have become vectors for disease and we have to think creatively about our responsibility.

Reverend richard yale: our priority is not what our rights are or what are freedoms what we hold to those tightly.

We believe a higher call is our call to love.

Reverend yale says when they get the green light to reopen they will make sure to do it in the safest way possible.

A group of pastors is meeting with sheriff honea tonight to talk about safely reopening when allowed.

A group of pastors is meeting with sheriff honea tonight to talk about safely reopening when allowed.

