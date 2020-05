North Wildwood Creates Designated Drinking Areas For Memorial Day Weekend Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:10s - Published 14 minutes ago Kimberly Davis reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend North Wildwood Creates Designated Drinking Areas For Memorial Day Weekend THE DECEASED BUT NOT RELEASEDTHEM.FINAL PREPARATIONS AREUNDERWAY AT THE SHORE TO GETREADY FOR A NOT SO TYPICALHOLIDAY WEEKEND.PEOPLE WILL BE ALLOWED TO PICKUP A TO GO COCKTAIL AND DRINK INPUBLIC.BUT AS KIMBERLY DAVIS EXPLAINSTHE NORTH WILDWOOD MAYOR ISHOPING TO GET BACK TO NORMALCYBEFORE TOO LATE.THESE RESTAURANTS AND SMALLBUSINESSES WON'T SURVIVE IF THEYDON'T RETURN TO SOME SENSE OFNORMALCY VERY, VERY QUICKLY.I MEAN WITHIN THE NEXT COUPLE OFWEEKS.Reporter: THANKS TO GOVERNORPHIL MURPHY, BARS ANDRESTAURANTS CAN SELL ALCOHOLICBEVERAGES IN TO GO CUPS, NORTHWILDWOOD NOTICED AN UPTICK INALCOHOL CONSUMPTION IN PUBLICPLACES.AND MAYOR PATRICK ROSEN TELLS USTHEY COME UP WITH A WAY TO NOTOVERWHELM THE POLICE DEPARTMENT.TRYING TO MANAGE THAT, WE'REACTUALLY DESIGNATING AREAS NOWADJACENT TO BARS AND RESTAURANTSWHERE IT WILL BE LEGAL TOCONSUME THAT.WE'RE NOT ENCOURAGING IT.SAYING YOU HAVE TO DO ITTHE NORTH WILDWOOD MAYOR SAIDTHIS IS THEIR WAY OFDISCOURAGING THE CONSUMPTION.IT'S ENFORCEMENT.THAT'S WHAT WE'RE TRYING TO GETAHEAD OF, PROVIDING DESIGNATEDAREAS SO THAT WE DON'T HAVE THEWIDESPREAD OPEN CONSUMPTION.KEENAN'S IRISH PUB BEEN OPENLAST 22 YEAR, SCOTT KEENAN ISTHE OWNER AND IS GEARING UP FORTHE UNOFFICIAL START OF SUMMER.RUM AND COKE, MARGUERITAS,BEERS IN A CAN, NOT OPEN.FROZEN DRINKS WITH LIDS WITHSTRUCTURAL.THERE ARE RULES IN PLACE TOMAKE SURE GUESTS AND STAFF AREBEING KEPT SAFE.AND TO INSURE SOCIAL DISTANCINGIS BEING RESPECTED.OUR STAFF WILL BE WEARINGMASKING.AND EVERYTHING WILL BE WIPEDDOWN WHEN PEOPLE LEAVE THEOUTSIDE VENUE.AS THE JERSEY SHORE GETSREADY TO KICK START THEUNOFFICIAL START OF SUMMER.THEY'RE AWARE IT WON'T BE LIKEYEARS PASSED.