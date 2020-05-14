Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College announces Tim Ryan as new men's basketball head coach

The mississippi gulf coast- community college men's - basketball program is hitting - the re-start button,- for the second year in a row...- having hit a home run hire... - with- its second head coach in as man- years.- on wednesday... the bulldogs- announced tim ryan as the next- in line, at m-g-c-c-c...- following his championship- experience... - with the college of central - florida.- as the winningest coach in- program - history... ryan took home the - n-j-c-double-a national title,- in- 20-13... but was in search of a- - - - new home... when his program wa- dis-banded... after the 2019- - 2020 season.- ryan replaces james harrison...- who won the first 12 games, at- gulf coast... but wasn't- retained after a lack-luster- finish... to- his first and only season, at - perk.

- looking ahead... coach ryan say- it's all about retaining the- pieces... already in place.

- - "i have to try to keep those guys in tact that - are signed for next year.

It's- late in the year.

We have to- recruit a lot of- mississippi kids and what i'm - told is that's going to be hard- to do at this time of the - year.

You've got to try to- recruit these kids.

They don't- know you, they don't trust you,- you don't have that trust facto- yet with them and you're trying- to do this all over the - phone so you really have to - - for me - you have to rely on- relationships.

I have to- find the connector."

- - - four of the nine returning- freshman, from this year's- - - - roster... hail from