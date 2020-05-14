Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College announces Tim Ryan as new men's basketball head coach

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College announces Tim Ryan as new men's basketball head coach

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College announces Tim Ryan as new men's basketball head coach

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College announces Tim Ryan as new men's basketball head coach

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College announces Tim Ryan as new men's basketball head coach

The mississippi gulf coast- community college men's - basketball program is hitting - the re-start button,- for the second year in a row...- having hit a home run hire... - with- its second head coach in as man- years.- on wednesday... the bulldogs- announced tim ryan as the next- in line, at m-g-c-c-c...- following his championship- experience... - with the college of central - florida.- as the winningest coach in- program - history... ryan took home the - n-j-c-double-a national title,- in- 20-13... but was in search of a- - - - new home... when his program wa- dis-banded... after the 2019- - 2020 season.- ryan replaces james harrison...- who won the first 12 games, at- gulf coast... but wasn't- retained after a lack-luster- finish... to- his first and only season, at - perk.

- looking ahead... coach ryan say- it's all about retaining the- pieces... already in place.

- - "i have to try to keep those guys in tact that - are signed for next year.

It's- late in the year.

We have to- recruit a lot of- mississippi kids and what i'm - told is that's going to be hard- to do at this time of the - year.

You've got to try to- recruit these kids.

They don't- know you, they don't trust you,- you don't have that trust facto- yet with them and you're trying- to do this all over the - phone so you really have to - - for me - you have to rely on- relationships.

I have to- find the connector."

- - - four of the nine returning- freshman, from this year's- - - - roster... hail from




You Might Like


Tweets about this

FHCBasketball

FHC Prep RT @CoachTimRyan: Proud and excited to announce that I have accepted the Men's Head Basketball Coaching position at Mississippi Gulf Coast… 41 minutes ago

CoachBillyMims

CoachBillyMims @CoachTimRyan Congrats @CoachTimRyan 👏🏻 Very sure you’ll do for Mississippi Gulf Coast and the community there the… https://t.co/tyWvl8Lvl0 1 hour ago

WXXV25

WXXV 25 Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College announces Tim Ryan as new men's basketball head coach https://t.co/Sr1nHbYcde 12 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

UWGB confirms it is parting ways with men's basketball coach Linc Darner [Video]

UWGB confirms it is parting ways with men's basketball coach Linc Darner

UWGB confirms it is parting ways with men's basketball coach Linc Darner

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:03Published
Mo Williams named Alabama State Head Basketball Coach [Video]

Mo Williams named Alabama State Head Basketball Coach

One of the best basketball players to ever come out of Mississippi has his first head coaching job.

Credit: WXXVPublished