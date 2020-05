Sam’s Town to host COVID-19 drive-thru testing Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:20s - Published 1 day ago Sam’s Town to host COVID-19 drive-thru testing Clark County will offer testing for COVID-19 on May 26-27 from 8 a.m. To 1 p.m. At Sam's Town. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Sam’s Town to host COVID-19 drive-thru testing YOU CAN DRIVE THROUGH OR WALKUP ON TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY..NO APPOINTMENT IS NEEDED..THE TESTS ARE BEING DOINE FROM8 IN THE MORNING UNTIL ONE INTHE AFTERNOON..ONLY 500 TESTS WILL BEAVAILABLE EACH DAY..THE TESTING WILL TAKE PLACE ONTHE FIRST FLOOR OF THE PARKINGGARAGE ON FLAMINGO AND BOULDERHIGHWAY..STILL AHE





You Might Like

Tweets about this Nevada DPS RT @ClarkCountyNV: #ClarkCounty, @SNHDInfo, @communitylv & Guardian Elite Medical Services to offer #COVID19 tests Tuesday & Wednesday, May… 17 hours ago Clark County Nevada #ClarkCounty, @SNHDInfo, @communitylv & Guardian Elite Medical Services to offer #COVID19 tests Tuesday & Wednesday… https://t.co/dXKi3Eeb2h 1 day ago