Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sport-On this day: Born May 22, 1946: George Best, Northern Irish footballer

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:29s - Published
Sport-On this day: Born May 22, 1946: George Best, Northern Irish footballer
Sport-On this day: Born May 22, 1946: George Best, Northern Irish footballer
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Sport-On this day: Born May 22, 1946: George Best, Northern Irish footballer

SHOWS: MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UK (FILE) (BBC - NO USE UK / INTERNET) 1.

SOCCER GREAT, GEORGE BEST, TRAINING WITH

Class="kln">MANCHESTER UNITED 2.

THEN MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER, MATT BUSBY, WATCHING VARIOUS UNKNOWN LOCATIONS (FILE) (BBC - NO USE UK / INTERNET) 3.

BEST PLAYING IN AN ENGLISH LEAGUE GAME 4.

FANS 5.

MORE OF BEST PLAYING 6.

VARIOUS OF BEST SCORING FOR MANCHESTER UNITED AGAINST CHELSEA AFTER RIDING FIERCE TACKLE BY RON "CHOPPER" HARRIS (OCTOBER 27, 1970) 7.

BEST ENTERING A NIGHT CLUB 8.

WOMEN DANCING 9.

BEST WATCHING 10.

VARIOUS OF BEST MODELLING 11.

EXTERIOR OF BEST'S SHOP, "ROGUE" 12.

VARIOUS OF BEST POURING IN TOWER OF CHAMPAGNE GLASSES, PEOPLE CELEBRATING 13.

BEST SCORING WITH A HEADER FOR MANCHESTER UNITED 14.

BEST SCORES AGAINST RAPID VIENNA (1966) BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND, UK (FILE - DECEMBER 3, 2005) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 15.

AERIAL OF PEOPLE LINING STREET FOR BEST'S FUNERAL PROCESSIONS 16.

BEST'S COFFIN WHEELED OUT TO HEARSE 17.

AERIAL OF COFFIN BEING LIFTED IN FRONT OF BEST'S FATHER'S HOUSE WHICH IS FULL OF OFFERINGS STORY: George Best was arguably the finest footballer never to have played in a World Cup yet his absence from the biggest stage did little to harm his international fame.

A remarkably gifted forward, the Northern Irishman broke new ground by also becoming a celebrity whose off-field behaviour generated as many column inches as his ability on the pitch.

Best's talent emerged at the perfect moment for a footballer to enter pop culture - in the late 1960s, when British music was a major global influence.

But like many of those musicians, Best followed the path from glamour, freshness and excitement in the "Swinging Sixties" to become, in the 1970s, a troubled figure battling addiction.

While it was alcohol and not drugs that was Best's downfall, there was a similar waste of talent to those rock stars who prematurely lost the energy and verve of their heyday but still appeared in the papers alongside model girlfriends.

Although Best had been thrilling English fans for several years already, winning league titles with Manchester United in 1965 and 1967, he emerged as a global star in 1968.

Best scored the brilliant second goal in Manchester United's 4-1 extra time victory over Benfica in the European Cup final at Wembley as they became the first English team to win the competition.

In the same year, still only 22, he won England's Footballer of the Year and the Ballon d'Or awards.

Yet rather than be a launching pad for a career that would put Best in the same category as Pele, Diego Maradona and Johan Cruyff, 1968 turned out to be the peak of his achievements.

Best never won another major trophy and within six years of that victory he had left United who were on their way to relegation to the second division in 1974.

He was only 27 and had he been fit and well could have looked forward to another eight years or so of top-level football but instead his alcohol problems intensified.

After a spell with Fulham in England's second division, where his skills were still evident, Best spent the rest of his career in the United States, interrupted by a less than stellar stint with Hibernian in Scotland and his final years featured the odd game in Hong Kong and Australia.

Best's drinking led to a liver transplant and he died in November, 2005 aged 59.

(Production: Kurt Michael Hall)



Recent related news from verified sources

On this day: Born May 22, 1946: George Best, Northern Irish footballer

George Best was arguably the finest footballer never to have played in a World Cup yet his absence...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

pethick_a

A Pethick RT @LivEchoLFC: "Being born in Liverpool and supporting the club all my life, this just means everything to me and my family." #LFC https:… 21 minutes ago

LivEchoLFC

Liverpool FC News "Being born in Liverpool and supporting the club all my life, this just means everything to me and my family." #LFC https://t.co/LXH5ywz7C3 1 hour ago

sports_united1

SportsUnited On this Day in Sport History Quiz Who am I? I was born on this day in 1973 in Werribee, Victoria I played for Au… https://t.co/kCunaGK48e 2 hours ago

richardwiddows

Richard Widdows RT @LivEchoEFC: Birthday memories... On this day in 1946, Howard Kendall, one of Everton's greatest servants, was born. A manager so revere… 2 hours ago

LivEchoEFC

Everton FC News Birthday memories... On this day in 1946, Howard Kendall, one of Everton's greatest servants, was born. A manager s… https://t.co/47gdpSilZr 2 hours ago

ChannelNewsAsia

CNA Sport-On this day: Born May 23, 1944: John Newcombe, Australian tennis player https://t.co/Jl3xhoNFib https://t.co/K2hkSzgzva 2 hours ago

Allowthinking

Richard McGrath RT @sports_united1: On this Day in Sport History Quiz Who am I? I was born on this day in 1973 in Werribee, Victoria I played for Austra… 3 hours ago

ReutersSports

Reuters Sports On this day: Born May 23, 1944: John Newcombe, Australian tennis player https://t.co/JbqlahVfE7 https://t.co/lZjhf2Nlbu 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

VIRAL: BBC Weatherman Rocks News With His Drum Rendition [Video]

VIRAL: BBC Weatherman Rocks News With His Drum Rendition

UNITED KINGDOM — BBC's, Owain Wyn Evans, a self-labeled "unapologetically flamboyant" weatherman has gone viral for his drum kit rendition of the BBC News outro. Trending on Twitter with over..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:41Published