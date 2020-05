A suspect is in custody after three people were shot at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale , Arizona on Wednesday night (May 20), according to Glendale police officer Tiffany Ngalula.

Glendale police and other agencies are doing secondary searches of the businesses in the area.

Police have also initiated reverse 911 calls for homes in the surrounding area, to tell them about the situation.

Officer Ngalula said she knows there are several social media videos about the shooting and asked anyone who has them to turn them into Silent Witness or the Glendale Police Department.

Police haven't released how badly the injuries are.

The entertainment district is now on lockdown.