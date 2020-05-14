Global  

Game of Thrones stars Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage to reunite for vampire movie

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:07s
Game of Thrones stars Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage to reunite for vampire movie

Game of Thrones stars Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage to reunite for vampire movie

'Game of Thrones' co-stars Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage are to reunite for vampire movie 'Good Bad & Undead'.

'Game of Thrones' Stars Peter Dinklage & Jason Momoa to Reunite in New Movie 'Good Bad & Undead'!

Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa are reuniting. The Game of Thrones co-stars are set to appear in the...
Just Jared - Published

Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage In Talks to Reunite for Vampire Movie

The former 'Game of Thrones' co-stars are allegedly in discussions to play leading roles in a movie...
AceShowbiz - Published


