Jason Momoa And Peter Dinklage Team Up In New Movie

The former 'Game of Thrones' co-stars are allegedly in discussions to play leading roles in a movie...



Tweets about this Karen "Game of Thrones" stars Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa to reunite for vampire thriller https://t.co/YaKygQAT9c 4 minutes ago Frances Altemus RT @TheSun: Game of Thrones’ Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage reunite for Van Helsing reboot Good Bad & Undead https://t.co/qrmjPCDVYV 4 minutes ago Zyite Game of Thrones stars Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa reunite for vampire movie - CNET https://t.co/fm5xnrAIFq https://t.co/1AAFa1D9oU 7 minutes ago Nethy Swain Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa are doing a new film together. What are you waiting for Nik and Gwen???!!!! 8 minutes ago CRM_CWS_Cloud Game of Thrones stars Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa reunite for vampire movie - CNET https://t.co/HE21z4s7NT 9 minutes ago Story Screen Beacon ‘Midnight Run’ in a Bram Stoker world? We could get behind that. #PeterDinklage and #JasonMomoa are teaming up for… https://t.co/7sOhKEbHTw 10 minutes ago ⚡️NICK JIMENEZ ⚡️ I will watch anything from the director of Palm Springs, and everyone should check out Palm Springs as soon as they… https://t.co/GYziqmAMoP 12 minutes ago The Sun Game of Thrones’ Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage reunite for Van Helsing reboot Good Bad & Undead https://t.co/qrmjPCDVYV 15 minutes ago