Ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard found dead on beach at age 39

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard found dead on beach at age 39

Ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard found dead on beach at age 39

The former WWE wrestler was found dead Wednesday morning on the shoreline of Venice Beach in California.

WWE Star Shad Gaspard Dead at 39 After Going Missing in the Ocean

Shad Gaspard has passed away at the age of 39. The WWE star's body has been found, just days after he...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Zee News•Daily Star•Just Jared•TMZ.com•USATODAY.com


WWE wrestling star Shad Gaspard confirmed dead

The body of former World Wrestling Entertainment pro Shad Gaspard was found yesterday on Los Angeles'...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •Indian Express•News24



MartinsCooper4

Martins Cooper RT @CNN: The body of 39-year-old former WWE star Shad Gaspard has been found on a California beach three days after he went missing during… 8 minutes ago

EnterpriserSTE

EnterpriserSuite Image via https://t.co/glAKPRpJ1J *Former WWE wrestler Shad Gaspard was found dead Wednesday morning after going mi… https://t.co/aSwIWu7tjo 9 minutes ago

SNARE_SEKI

SHHHNARE R.I.P. Shad Gaspard Former WWE Star Saved His Son Before Being Pulled Under By A Riptide! (Body Found On Shore) Venice beach, California 11 minutes ago

_jasmine04_

𝒿𝒶𝓈𝓈𝓎 RT @KTLA: A body discovered early Wednesday morning along Venice Beach has been identified by authorities as that of former WWE star Shad G… 14 minutes ago

JWB28

James The body of former WWE star Shad Gaspard found on a California beach https://t.co/HM554lKRyg 16 minutes ago

FOX61News

FOX61 Body found on Venice Beach identified as former WWE star Shad Gaspard https://t.co/s0q7IejwRY 17 minutes ago

WrestlingCreat2

Wrestling Creations UK RT @UnstoppableWres: We were all devastated by the news about former WWE star Shad Gaspard. Found another story from BBC from a few years b… 24 minutes ago

Dolosmokez33

DOLOSMOKEZ💙💔🐐🕸‼️ #RT @WORLDSTAR: According to reports, a body found on Los Angeles’ Venice Beach early this morning has been identi… https://t.co/kN5I19vSxr 25 minutes ago


Ex-WWE Star Shad Gaspard Found Dead on Beach at Age 39 [Video]

Ex-WWE Star Shad Gaspard Found Dead on Beach at Age 39

Ex-WWE Star Shad Gaspard Found Dead on Beach at Age 39 The former WWE wrestler was found dead Wednesday morning on the shoreline of Venice Beach in California. Gaspard went missing over the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published
Body Of Former WWE Star Washes Up On Venice Beach [Video]

Body Of Former WWE Star Washes Up On Venice Beach

Shad Gaspard reportedly told rescuers to save his boy when they were swept out to see by a rip tide. Tina Patel reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:48Published