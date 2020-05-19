Body found on Venice Beach identified as former WWE star Shad Gaspard

Global  

Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 02:46s - Published
A body discovered early Wednesday morning along Venice Beach has been identified by authorities as that of former WWE star Shad Gaspard, who disappeared while swimming in the ocean Sunday.

