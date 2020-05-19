Body found on Venice Beach identified as former WWE star Shad Gaspard

A body discovered early Wednesday morning along Venice Beach has been identified by authorities as that of former WWE star Shad Gaspard, who disappeared while swimming in the ocean Sunday.
His family says the 39-year-old went missing after visiting a newly reopened California beach.
According to CNN, Gaspard was last seen at Marina Del Rey..