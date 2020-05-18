Global  

Body Of Former WWE Star Washes Up On Venice Beach

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:48s - Published
Body Of Former WWE Star Washes Up On Venice Beach

Body Of Former WWE Star Washes Up On Venice Beach

Shad Gaspard reportedly told rescuers to save his boy when they were swept out to see by a rip tide.

Tina Patel reports.

