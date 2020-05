Meet the sheepdog robot that could be a farmers' best friend Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:49s - Published 1 hour ago Meet the sheepdog robot that could be a farmers' best friend Boston Dynamics four-legged robot ‘Spot’ has been taught to herd sheep after its developers teamed up with New Zealand robot operations software platform “Rocos’, to up-skill its robodog. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Meet the sheepdog robot that could be a farmers' best friend Meet the sheepdog robot that could solve farmers' labor problem Location: New Zealand 'Spot' the four-legged 'bot is being taught how to work on farms to relieve worker shortages and help provide accurate yield estimates The robot can be controlled from anywhere in the world and be set on automated missions or operated manually





You Might Like

Tweets about this Aleks Kins Meet the sheepdog robot that could be a farmers' best friend https://t.co/jjTXQ2LOxP #business https://t.co/UwkcsyKjCd 29 minutes ago One News Page Meet the sheepdog robot that could be a farmers' best friend: https://t.co/j03MEoR5PJ #NewZealand 37 minutes ago Eva Meet the sheepdog, Boston Dynamics four-legged robot that could solve farmers' labor problems. #ML #Robotics #AI… https://t.co/Gn0qItJzfs 53 minutes ago