WHO Reports Most Worldwide COVID-19 Cases in a Single Day Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:23s - Published 22 hours ago WHO Reports Most Worldwide COVID-19 Cases in a Single Day On May 20, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that there had been 106,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours. 0

