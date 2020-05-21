Anurag Kashyap's 'Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai' Trailer out

Global  

Anurag Kashyap's "Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai", which stars Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew will release on June 5.

The film's trailer is finally out now.

Choked trailer: This film shows how greed and money can turn one's life upside down

The trailer of Anurag Kashyap's Netflix film, Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, has just released today. The...
Mid-Day - Published

Choked trailer: Anurag Kashyap's next, starring Saiyami Kher, carries all of the director's dark, quirky trademarks

Choked - Paisa Bolta Hai looks like vintage Anurag Kashyap, and we're glad that he appears to be back...
Bollywood Life - Published


