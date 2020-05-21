Remembering The Notorious B.I.G.

Christopher George Latore Wallace was born on May 21, 1972, in Brooklyn, NY.

Biggie released his debut album, 'Ready to Die,' in 1994.

He became involved with the east coast-west coast hip hop feud while recording his sophomore album.

His second album, 'Life After Death,' was released shortly after his murder and was No.

1 on the U.S. charts.

It later became certified Diamond in 2000.

Biggie’s posthumous studio albums include, 'Born Again' and 'Duets: The Final Chapter.'

He was murdered in a drive-by shooting on March 9, 1997.

He was only 24 years old.

Considered to be one of the greatest rappers, his legacy is heard throughout the history of hip hop.

Happy Birthday, Notorious B.I.G.