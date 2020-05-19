A Delayed Indianapolis 500 Video Credit: WEVV - Published 3 days ago Indy 500 Delayed 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend A Delayed Indianapolis 500 In indiana - without and indianapolis 500 - as organizers announced - because of the ongoing pandemic - the worlds largest one day sporting event - will not see a green flag until august 24th.... a man tasked with corralling that massive crowd - indianapolis motor speedway president - doug boles joins us this morning.... good morning mister boles.... walk us through the different scenarios - of how the indycar series and the "speedway " will present a delayed race.... and if they do race with a full grandstand - how will social distancing practices be maintained.... its hard to believe - but besides the cancellation of races during the two great world wars - and despite a few years where rain delayed the race -*not one single lap of the indianapolis 500 has ever been complete outside the month of may.... explain to our viewers the importance this race plays in promoting our hoosier economy - and the trickle down effect felt statewide.... what would an indy 500 be like - without 300- thousand plus fans in the stands.... in addition to the indy 500 - one of nascar's biggest races - the brickyard 400 - has not had to adjust their schedule - but instead will include the indianapolis grand prix the weekend of july 4th.... do you see that plan staying entact.... doug boles - president of the indianapolis motor





Recent related news from verified sources Remembering one of the Indianapolis 500's greatest unlucky heroes On the eve of Memorial Day Weekend, when we would traditionally be watching the biggest race in the...

Autosport - Published 9 hours ago



Awesome Blue Angels Fly-Over of Chicago from May 12th The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels honored frontline COVID-19 first...

eBaums World - Published 12 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Andy Z The Indy 500 may be delayed until Aug 23rd, but Racer Dude & I are still revvin’ it up with my Race Car Drivin’ son… https://t.co/BZXdhLLpSb 7 hours ago Tim @melissa49 no, and still salty about it. Watched the setlist roll in from EWR waiting on a super delayed flight for… https://t.co/qcVXI4yd6u 19 hours ago Tribune-Star News The postponement of the Indianapolis 500 from Memorial Day weekend until late August because of the coronavirus pan… https://t.co/fgDkhKddQE 23 hours ago Flash Alert $MLLLF [15s. delayed]: Issued Press Release on May 23, 18:52:00: Superstar Fernando Alonso dominates Indianapolis T… https://t.co/H7LdiKPS0r 1 day ago Janet Williams @TrumpKennels @ashleyn1cole @rabiasquared FedEx sent my shipment of seafood from a town south of Chicago to a facil… https://t.co/YwnjakNyPw 1 day ago Sportsnet The postponement of the Indianapolis 500 because of the coronavirus pandemic has created a “void” for businesses ne… https://t.co/QJEITFls21 1 day ago Noel @JourneyOfficial I was there for that show I lived in Indianapolis for 47 years was the best Indy 500 yet is so sad… https://t.co/AfKVA4JGDg 2 days ago Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Motorsports ― Drivers adapting to May without Indy 500 https://t.co/zkFbxpsPa4 ► https://t.co/0I4IIflkwI √ https://t.co/yA0tNH02gY 2 days ago