Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A Delayed Indianapolis 500

Video Credit: WEVV - Published
A Delayed Indianapolis 500
Indy 500 Delayed
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

A Delayed Indianapolis 500

In indiana - without and indianapolis 500 - as organizers announced - because of the ongoing pandemic - the worlds largest one day sporting event - will not see a green flag until august 24th.... a man tasked with corralling that massive crowd - indianapolis motor speedway president - doug boles joins us this morning.... good morning mister boles.... walk us through the different scenarios - of how the indycar series and the "speedway " will present a delayed race.... and if they do race with a full grandstand - how will social distancing practices be maintained.... its hard to believe - but besides the cancellation of races during the two great world wars - and despite a few years where rain delayed the race -*not one single lap of the indianapolis 500 has ever been complete outside the month of may.... explain to our viewers the importance this race plays in promoting our hoosier economy - and the trickle down effect felt statewide.... what would an indy 500 be like - without 300- thousand plus fans in the stands.... in addition to the indy 500 - one of nascar's biggest races - the brickyard 400 - has not had to adjust their schedule - but instead will include the indianapolis grand prix the weekend of july 4th.... do you see that plan staying entact.... doug boles - president of the indianapolis motor



Recent related news from verified sources

Remembering one of the Indianapolis 500's greatest unlucky heroes

On the eve of Memorial Day Weekend, when we would traditionally be watching the biggest race in the...
Autosport - Published

Awesome Blue Angels Fly-Over of Chicago from May 12th

Awesome Blue Angels Fly-Over of Chicago from May 12thThe U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels honored frontline COVID-19 first...
eBaums World - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AndytweetZ

Andy Z The Indy 500 may be delayed until Aug 23rd, but Racer Dude & I are still revvin’ it up with my Race Car Drivin’ son… https://t.co/BZXdhLLpSb 7 hours ago

phish83

Tim @melissa49 no, and still salty about it. Watched the setlist roll in from EWR waiting on a super delayed flight for… https://t.co/qcVXI4yd6u 19 hours ago

tribstar

Tribune-Star News The postponement of the Indianapolis 500 from Memorial Day weekend until late August because of the coronavirus pan… https://t.co/fgDkhKddQE 23 hours ago

FlashAlert_me

Flash Alert $MLLLF [15s. delayed]: Issued Press Release on May 23, 18:52:00: Superstar Fernando Alonso dominates Indianapolis T… https://t.co/H7LdiKPS0r 1 day ago

janetw5112

Janet Williams @TrumpKennels @ashleyn1cole @rabiasquared FedEx sent my shipment of seafood from a town south of Chicago to a facil… https://t.co/YwnjakNyPw 1 day ago

Sportsnet

Sportsnet The postponement of the Indianapolis 500 because of the coronavirus pandemic has created a “void” for businesses ne… https://t.co/QJEITFls21 1 day ago

Noel85476058

Noel @JourneyOfficial I was there for that show I lived in Indianapolis for 47 years was the best Indy 500 yet is so sad… https://t.co/AfKVA4JGDg 2 days ago

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Motorsports ― Drivers adapting to May without Indy 500 https://t.co/zkFbxpsPa4 ► https://t.co/0I4IIflkwI √ https://t.co/yA0tNH02gY 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Indiana man pleads for help from police after officer crashed into his home [Video]

Indiana man pleads for help from police after officer crashed into his home

An Indianapolis man is forced to sleep in an unsafe home following a May 9 crash involving an IMPD vehicle crashing into his west side home.

Credit: WTTV     Duration: 02:09Published
Nick Wright picks all 256 games on the NFL's 2020 schedule by division - AFC South [Video]

Nick Wright picks all 256 games on the NFL's 2020 schedule by division - AFC South

Watch Nick Wright pick all 256 games on the NFL's 2020 schedule. Up next, the AFC South. Can Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans reign over the AFC South without DeAndre Hopkins?

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:00Published