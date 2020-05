Joe Rogan Signs Exclusive, Multiyear Deal With Spotify Rogan announced the deal on Instagram on Wednesday.

His show, 'The Joe Rogan Experience,' will move to Spotify beginning Sept.

1.

Spotify reported that the “multiyear exclusive licensing deal” makes the show available to the service's 286 million users.

Anonymous sources say the deal could be worth more than $100 million.

The controversial comedian and podcaster clarified that the show will not change.

Joe Rogan, via Instagram