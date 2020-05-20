Global  

Joe Rogan Signs $100 Million Deal With Spotify

The popular podcast host Joe Rogan has signed an exclusive deal with streaming service Spotify for reportedly more than $100 million.

Who is Joe Rogan, the man who just scored a $100 million deal with Spotify?


MarketWatch - Published

Spotify Signs 'The Joe Rogan Experience' Podcast to Exclusive Multi-Year Deal

Spotify has signed a deal to pluck comedian Joe Rogan's hugely popular podcast The Joe Rogan...
MacRumours.com - Published Also reported by •TechCrunch



