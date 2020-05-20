Former Trump lawyer Cohen leaves prison early due to coronavirus - sources

Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, was released from a federal prison in New York state on Thursday due to concerns he could be exposed to the novel coronavirus there, two sources familiar with the case said.

Cohen, 53, had completed a bit more than a year of a three-year sentence for his role in paying hush money to two women - pornographic film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal - who said they had sexual relationships with Trump, as well as financial crimes and lying to Congress.

He is expected to serve the rest of his sentence in home confinement, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Cohen had been eligible for release from prison in November 2021.

Trump and his aides have denied that the Republican president had relationships with Daniels and McDougal.

A lawyer for Cohen in March said the federal Bureau of Prisons has been "demonstrably incapable of safeguarding and treating BOP inmates who are obliged to live in close quarters and are at an enhanced risk of catching coronavirus."