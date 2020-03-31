Global  

Virgin Orbit Plans First Rocket Launch from ‘Cosmic Girl’ This Weekend

Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:02s
Virgin Orbit Plans First Rocket Launch from ‘Cosmic Girl’ This Weekend

Virgin Orbit Plans First Rocket Launch from ‘Cosmic Girl’ This Weekend

The launch window for Virgin Orbit’s first orbital test flight for LauncherOne will start this weekend, which will be the first time the orbital rocket will ignite its engine in mid-air.

