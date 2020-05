New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday that the number of countries that have reported cases of a rare inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19 and impacting children has nearly doubled in the past week to 13.

New York, which has taken a lead in tracking the so-called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children in the United States, is one of 25 U.S. states with reported cases of the syndrome, Cuomo said.

The condition, known as pediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome (PIMS), shares symptoms with toxic shock and Kawasaki disease including fever, rashes, swollen glands and, in severe cases, heart inflammation.