Argentina to fly in rabbis to certify kosher meat

Argentina, which has enforced one of the world's toughest travel bans against the coronavirus, plans to help charter a private flight to bring in rabbis from Israel to certify meat at the country's packing plants for kosher markets around the world.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.

For Argentina, maintaining beef exports to Israel, one of the top 3 destinations for its meat, is crucial.

Exports to the European Union have stalled, while those to its top buyer, China, are down sharply.

But with Argentina enforcing one of the world’s toughest travel bans, the rabbis who typically come to ensure the cattle are slaughtered and the meat is processed in accordance with Jewish law, are unable to make the trip.

Now, to ensure it keeps its kosher beef lines going, Argentina plans to help charter a private flight to bring in rabbis from Israel to certify meat for kosher markets around the world.

President of the consortium of Argentine meat exporters, Mario Ravettino: "The rabbis always come to inspect, but they come on normal, commercial airlines.

Since the entire system of international flights is paralyzed, the only alternative is to try to implement this charter in cooperation with clients from Israel and supervised, authorized and coordinated by the governments of Argentina and Israel at this time." While the rabbis normally make the trip twice a year and stay for a few months, Argentina has banned commercial flights until September, allowing only citizens and residents to enter.

Argentina is the world’s fifth largest beef exporter and each year Israel snaps up over $100 million of its famed cuts.




