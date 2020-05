Maryland unemployment insurance claims down for second straight week

Unemployment insurance claims in Maryland are down for a second straight week.

AN ADDITIONAL 2 POINT 4MILLION AMERICANS FILED FORUNEMPLOYMENT JUST LAST WEEK.WMA━2 NEWS MALLORY SOFASTAIITELLS US WHAT'S BEING DONE TOHELP JOBLESS WORKERS REBOUNDIN MARYLAND AND GET ACCESSTHEIR UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS.úTHAT'S BEEN THE ISSUE━PEOPLE WAITING MONTHS FORBENEFITS THEY'RE ENTITLED TO.AND THE NUMER OF PEOPLESEEKING UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCEKEEPS GROWING.

LAST WEEK━ANOTHER 5━ THOUSAND PEOPLE inmaryland FILED FOR BENEFITS.3━THOUSAND FOR REGULARUNEMPLOYMENT AND 16 THOUSANDFOR PANDEMIC PROGRAMS. THIS ISANOTHER DIP IN CLAIMSWEE━OVE━WEEK..

HOWEVER THETOTAL NUMBER OF UNEMPLOYMENTCLAIMS FILED SINCE MARCH 8THHAS EXCEEDED ━ HUNDREDTHOUSAND.

AND WE KNOW A LOT OFYOU ARE STILL WAITING ON YOURBENEFITS.

LAST WEEK━ TWOSTATE SENATE COMMITTEES SENT ALETTER TO THE GOVERNOR ANDSECRETARY OF LABOR SEEKINGANSWERS ON WHAT'S BEING DONETO FIX ALL THE ISSUES.SECRETARY TIFFANY ROBINSONSAID ON TUESDAY SHE WOULD SENDA RESPONSE ON WEDNESDAY..

BUTWE'VE BEEN TOLD THAT HASN'THAPPENED YET.

THE DEPARTMENTOF LABOR DID RELEASE NEWINFORMATION FOR PEOPLE WHOHAVEN'T BEEN ABLE TO FILEWEEKLY CLAIM CERTIFICATIONSFOR PREVIOUS WEEKS.

THE AGENCYTWEETING THIS ISSUE HAS BEENRESOLVED AND CLAIMANTS ARE NOLONGER LIMITED TO FILING ONEPRIOR WEEK AT A TIME.CONTINUE TO REACH OUT TO THEMARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABORFOR ANSWERS.

EVERY DAY THISWEEK WE'VE ASKED FOR ANINTERVIEW WITH THE SECRETARYAND FOR AN UPDATE TO THENUMBER OF PENDING CLAIMS..

THEMOST WE'VE GOTTEN BACK IS ANEMAIL SAYING THANK YOU FORYOUR EMAIL.

IN BALTIMORE━MALLORY SOFASTAII, WMA━2NEWS.MALLORY CONTINUES TO UPD