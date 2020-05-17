actor death

Global  

C1 3 involving a television and film actor.

According to the mayfield police department... hagen mills.... who appeared in the fx series "baskets"... died tuesday after shooting a woman in the arm and chest then turning the gun on himself.

According to officers, mills held a child and another woman hostage until the woman came home... then he shot her.

According to the courier-journal newspaper... the woman mills shot filed an emergency protective order against him earlier this month.

The newspaper reports mills had also been arrested and charged in late march with rape, kidnapping and assault offenses in graves county.

In addition to "baskets," mills also appeared in the horror film "star light," which is slated for release in august.

