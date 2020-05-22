Furniture Outlooks due to Covid-19

Furniture makers are reopening due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

As businesses open after the extended shutdown to stop the coronavirus from spreading, furniture makers are reopening their production lines..

Allie martin checked in with a locally owned company to see how things are going as part of a new normal for the industry.

Trucks are waiting to move product out at behold washington furniture.

The pontotoc plant was shut down for more than a month because of concerns over covid 19, but now workers are back on the job, and demand is high.

From the front office nats to production lines nats face masks are now mandatory for employees at behold washington furniture.

Like other manufacturers, the furniture maker is following cdc guidelines as it resumes production.

"we're taking precautions needed to keep our workers safe."

John beard is vice president of sales for "behold washington."

The company operates two factories, one in pontotoc, and another in smithville.

When covid 19 related shutdowns began, the furniture industry was booming.

Many retailers closed during the shelter in place orders, and furniture was not coming off the line.

But beard says demand is high, as consumers are ready to shop with stimulus checks and tax refunds.

"we had a lot of momentum going into the pandemic, so naturally, our momentum going into the pandemic is what helped us coming out of the pandemic."

Employees at behold washington were furloughed during the shutdown, so they could collect unemployment benefits.

Beard says the team members are all being called back to meet big demand from retailers.

"our manufacturing area is air- conditioned, it's well lit, it's a very good work environment, we are one week away from being at full capacity."

Employees at behold washington furniture are no strangers to adversity.

The building behind me replaced an older structure destroyed by fire two years ago, workers say they're glad to be back on the job providing for their families and making furniture for customers nationwide.

In pontotoc allie martin wcbi news