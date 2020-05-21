7-Eleven Staff Sprays Customer in Face With Hand Sanitizer

BANGKOK — A 7-Eleven worker was caught on CCTV accidentally spraying a customer in the face with hand sanitizer.

In the video, the customer walks in with a mask covering her face and advances to get her temperature checked, which is common practice at stores across Thailand.

The member of staff, who is equipped with a face shield, mask, and thermometer then lifts the device up to the customer's forehead, however, she then swaps out her thermometer for the sanitizer and proceeds to spray then the woman in the face.

The customer recoils holding her face.

The member of staff then guides the woman to the back of the store, presumably to administer medical aid.

The video has since gone viral with shrewd Facebook users in Thailand saying it's likely the store clerk was confused and that it was an accident.

TomoNews is your best source for real news.

We cover the funniest, craziest and most talked-about stories on the internet.

If you're laughing, we're laughing.

If you're outraged, we're outraged.

We tell it like it is.

And because we can animate stories, TomoNews brings you news like you've never seen before.

Top TomoNews Stories - The most popular videos on TomoNews!

Http://bit.ly/Top_TomoNews_Stories You Idiot!

- People doing stupid things http://bit.ly/You-Idiot Recent Uploads - The latest stories brought to you by TomoNews http://bit.ly/Latest-TomoNews Ultimate TomoNews Compilations - Can't get enough of TomoNews?

This playlist is for you!

New videos every day http://bit.ly/Ulitmate_TomoNews_Compi... Thanks for watching TomoNews!

Like TomoNews on Facebook ►► http://www.facebook.com/TomoNewsUS Follow us on Twitter ►► @tomonewsus http://www.twitter.com/TomoNewsUS Follow us on Instagram ►► @tomonewsus http://instagram.com/tomonewsus Subscribe to TomoNews ►► http://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-TomoNews Watch more TomoNews ►► http://bit.ly/MoreTomoNews Visit our website for all the latest videos: http://us.tomonews.com Check out our Android app: http://bit.ly/1rddhCj Check out our iOS app: http://bit.ly/1gO3z1f Get top stories delivered to your inbox every day: http://bit.ly/tomo-newsletter