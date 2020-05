Lightning likely sparked 11-acre brush fire in Fellsmere Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:22s - Published 2 days ago Lightning likely sparked 11-acre brush fire in Fellsmere Crews battled a brush fire in Fellsmere Thursday evening, according to the Fellsmere Police Department. 0

NEW AT 11. A ROADWAY INFELLSMERE, REOPENED SEVERALHOURS AFTER A BRUSH FIRESTARTED. COUNTY ROAD 512 WASSHUT DOWN, JUST WEST OF I-95THIS AFTERNOON. FELLSMEREPOLICE SAY, THE 11-ACRE FIRE,WAS LIKELY SPARKED BY ALIGHTNING STRIKE. WINDS PUSHEDTHE FIRE INTO A SECTION OFBUFFER PRESERVE. INDIAN RIVERCOUNTY FIREFIGHTERS WEREEXPECTED TO WATCH FOR HOTSPOTS TONIGHT AND TOMORROW.





