Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

This 230-year-old farm has more than 250,000 tulips you can drive through

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 03:03s - Published
This 230-year-old farm has more than 250,000 tulips you can drive through

This 230-year-old farm has more than 250,000 tulips you can drive through

More than 250-thousand tulips will light up your day and you don’t even have to get out of your car.

It’s a drive-thru tulip display you can experience with social distancing in mind.

Dalton Farms in Swedesboro, N.J.

Had plans for a major outdoor festival this spring with live music, beer and wine gardens but they quickly pivoted when the COVID 19 pandemic surfaced.

They are still bringing their tulip garden to the public but instead of guests walking though they are driving through and still taking in the beauty the sea of flowers has to offer.

#BeLocalish

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Watch full episodes of More In Common online at ABC.

Stream This 230-year-old farm has more than 250,000 tulips you can drive through instantly.





Tweets about this

GamingwithMini

GamingWithMini @Barmykiller Well I feel that people see some statistics and think its all true. Looking at previous year you have… https://t.co/7gLCENVo60 1 hour ago

danielbarker726

Iamronin @MrReaganUSA That ranch and farm out in the country is looking a lot more appealing. Between covid- 19 ww3 I hear a… https://t.co/9q7CClid5M 5 hours ago

suhailmohmed

SuhailM3471 #BOIL - Mkt cap a very tiny £3m. - https://t.co/zU0o5wiK3z - Worth many pennies on sp imo. - Peru drilling due… https://t.co/bAiKDQwux2 6 hours ago

ruthmcgregor4

Ruth McGregor Putting in a few more trees with River (16) this weekend. This is year 2 of his “farm tree plan” and he did the fen… https://t.co/oV2N9isljN 8 hours ago

okaton_farm

Okaton Farm @bainsbrookacres Oh well. Have alot more planted than last year at this time 13 hours ago

maturefinancier

David Sterling RT @novassalme: @maturefinancier Or it could just be that my neighboring pig farm have been more diligent this year. 19 hours ago

novassalme

novassalme @maturefinancier Or it could just be that my neighboring pig farm have been more diligent this year. 19 hours ago

pyrethrum58

Fox Mike So far 611 people have passed away from Covid in SA. The economy has suffered losses amounting to hundreds of billi… https://t.co/k1H3WymTPc 21 hours ago