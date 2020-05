Diocese of Lansing to resume public mass May 29

NOT WEARING THE MASK IN PUBLIC.THE DIOCESE OF LANSING IS MOVINGFORWARD WITH PLANS TO RESUMEPUBLICMASS.THEY'LL BEGIN SERVICES ON MAY29TH AT TWENTY- FIVE PERCENTCAPACITY.FOX 47'S CHRISTIANA FORD HAS THEDETAILS."SO RAIN OR SHINE THE DOORS OFTHE CATHOLIC CHURCH WILL OPENFOR PUBLIC MASS IN THELANSING DIOCESE AND WHEN THATHAPPENS SERVICES WILL LOOK ALITTLE DIFFERENT INCLUDINGTHINGS LIKE WEARING MASKS ANDSOCIAL DISTANCING BY STICKYNOTE"THE LANSING DIOCESES HAS 74PARISHES ACROSS 10 COUNTIES.ALL WILL BE ABLE TO RESUMEPUBLIC MASS A WEEK FROM FRIDAYAT 25% TOTAL CAPICITY.HYMNALS WILL BE REMOVED ANDKNEELERS FOR COMMUNION WILL BEPLACED SIX FEET A PART.HAND SANTITIZER WILL BE PROVIDEDAND MASKS HAVE TO BE WORN.FAMILIES WILL BE ABLE TO SITTOGETHER BUT EVERYONE WILL BESPACED THROUGHOUT THE CHURCH.DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS DAVIDKERR TELLS ME HOLY MASS IS ASACRED PRACTICE FORDEVOUT CATHOLICS AND AFTERGIVING THAT UP FOR THE GREATERGOOD OF THE COMMUNITY MEMBERSAREREADY TO RETURN SAFELY."AS A CHURCH WE ARE VERY KEEN TOCOOPERATE WITH THE CIVILAUTHORITIES IN TERMS OF MANAGINGTHISPANDEMIC AND ALSO AS WE WORKTOGETHER AND WE THINK THAT THEPLANS THAT WE HAVE IN PLACE TORETURN TO MASS ON THE 29TH AREVERY MUCH IN PLACE IN KEEPINGWITH THE STATE AND CIVILAUTHORITIES AND CHURCHAUTHORITIES ARE TRUING TO DO INORDER TO SEE THIS GREAT STATETHROUGH THISPANDEMIC""I'M TOLD THEY WILL STICK TOTHESE PLANS FOR THAT MAY 29THDATE EVEN IF THE GOVERNORCHOOSES TO EXTEND HER STAY ATHOME ORDER AS SHE HINTED ATTODAY.

NOW PEOPLE WHO AREELDERLY OR WHO HAVECOMPROMISED IMMUNE SYSTEMS CANSTAY HOME."THERE IS CONCERN ABOUT CHURCHESBEING A POTENTIAL HOT SPOT FORTHE SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS.THE LANSING DIOCESE FEELS ITSSAFETY PROTOCOLS WILL BE ENOUGH.IT WILL ALSO CREATE SOME FORM OFONLINE SIGN UP FOR THOSEATTENDING... TO MAKESURE INDIVIDUAL CHURCHES DON'TGO PAST 25-PERCENT CAPAC