Several married women offered prayers on the occasion of 'Vat Savitri Pooja' in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on May 22.

'Vat Savitri Pooja' has great significance and this auspicious day falls on Amavasya of Jyeshtha month of the Hindu calendar.

Vat Savitri Pooja is equivalent to Karwa Chauth fast in several parts of India.

In Puranas, Savitri a devoted wife of Satyawan compelled Lord Yama to revive her husband after doing this pooja.