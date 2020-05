Gov. Hogan welcomes President Trump's Ft. McHenry visit, Mayor Young does not

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania are scheduled for a Memorial Day visit at Fort McHenry to take part in a ceremony honoring members of the armed forces who lost their lives in battle.



Recent related videos from verified sources Mayor Young Hopes President Trump Will 'Change His Mind' About Visiting For McHenry For Memorial Day Ceremony



Baltimore Mayor Jack Young hopes President Donald Trump changes his mind about visiting Baltimore's Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine this Memorial Day and instead remains at home. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 02:11 Published 9 hours ago Baltimore Mayor Wants Trump To Cancel Visit



Mayor Bernard Young of Baltimore has asked President Trump to cancel his Memorial Day visit to the Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine.” Credit: Geo Beats Duration: 00:40 Published 16 hours ago