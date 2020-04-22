Sick Heidi Klum was forced off the set of America's Got Talent amid coronavirus concerns

Heidi Klum was forced to take an emergency break from America’s Got Talent after falling ill with what she suspected was the Covid-19 virus.
1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: "When you are sick and it’s not getting better, you think, ‘Yeah, I might have that thing because I couldn’t get a test,'" ~… 8 hours ago
Canoe 'GO HOME': Sick Heidi Klum was forced off 'America's Got Talent' set https://t.co/XCZC8Ktfdk 9 hours ago
CanoeShowbiz ‘GO HOME’: Sick Heidi Klum was forced off ‘America’s Got Talent’ set https://t.co/JA1yyWJ1sm https://t.co/NaQ8rX5YXH 10 hours ago
CanoeShowbiz 'GO HOME': Sick Heidi Klum was forced off 'America's Got Talent' set https://t.co/FwUTg6Bjo9 11 hours ago
ET Canada "When you are sick and it’s not getting better, you think, ‘Yeah, I might have that thing because I couldn’t get a… https://t.co/ZoVW26Fil3 13 hours ago
Brazil virus outbreak: Amazonas state capital becomes hotspotDeaths rise in Manaus amid concerns coronavirus could reach nearby indigenous communities
Americans Are Growing Less Concerned Over Their Local Hospital’s Ability to Combat CoronavirusAmerica’s concerns over their local hospital’s capacity and medical supplies is dropping. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.