Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Sick Heidi Klum was forced off the set of America's Got Talent amid coronavirus concerns

Heidi Klum was forced to take an emergency break from America’s Got Talent after falling ill with what she suspected was the Covid-19 virus.

Heidi Klum Opens Up About Difficulty Getting Coronavirus Test While Sick

Heidi Klum is opening up about her experience with getting a coronavirus test. The 46-year-old model...
