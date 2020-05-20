Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NASA Renames Next-Gen Space Telescope After Nancy Roman

Video Credit: TomoNews US - Duration: 01:39s - Published
NASA Renames Next-Gen Space Telescope After Nancy Roman

NASA Renames Next-Gen Space Telescope After Nancy Roman

Washington — NASA has renamed its next-generation Wide Field Infrared Survey Telescope after Nancy Roman, the agency's first chief astronomer known as the Mother of Hubble.

NASA plans to launch the Roman Space Telescope in the mid-2020s.

The Roman Space Telescope has a silvered primary mirror array that is 2.4-meters wide, about the same size as the Hubble's.

The Roman will include the 300-megapixel Wide Field Instrument, which has a field of view 100 times greater than the Hubble's infrared instrument.

One image from the Roman will hold as much detail as 100 Hubble images.

In addition, the new telescope will carry the Coronagraph Instrument, a high-contrast imaging and spectroscopy device.

The Roman will survey the Milky Way with the aim of finding around 2,600 exoplanets.

Its primary mission will last five years, with another five in a potential extended mission.

NASA also plans to use the Roman Space Telescope to find clues about dark energy, which could yield the key to understanding the expansion of the cosmos.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NASA Telescope Named For ‘Mother Of Hubble’ Nancy Grace Roman

NASA said Wednesday it is naming its next-generation space telescope currently under development, the...
Eurasia Review - Published Also reported by •Space Daily


NASA to name newest space telescope for pioneering female astronomer

NASA will name its newest space telescope for pioneering astronomer Nancy Grace Roman — marking the...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

trilindacom

Trilinda.com NASA renames its next-generation space telescope — WFIRST — after ‘Mother of Hubble’ Nancy Grace Roman https://t.co/5X8VOTTrVJ 17 hours ago

JerryCallaio

JerryCallaio #Science #Space #Astronomy #Cosmology #Physics #Technology #NASA has renamed its Wide Field Infrared Survey Telesc… https://t.co/4iDdcqFvxD 18 hours ago

EnglishBees

AmericanBees＠英語ニュースや記事 The pioneering astronomer and ‘mother of Hubble’ paved the way for revolutionary space observatories -- Read more… https://t.co/KMt9Nj4Xsj 19 hours ago

BadheRakesh

Rakesh B RT @tech2eets: .@NASA had decided to name its Wide-Field Infrared Survey Telescope as the Nancy Grace Roman or Roman Space Telescope after… 20 hours ago

tech2eets

Tech2 .@NASA had decided to name its Wide-Field Infrared Survey Telescope as the Nancy Grace Roman or Roman Space Telesco… https://t.co/z4pJipQmtw 21 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

NASA renames its next-gen telescope after woman chief astronomer credited with launching the Hubble telescope [Video]

NASA renames its next-gen telescope after woman chief astronomer credited with launching the Hubble telescope

NASA has renamed its next-generation Wide Field Infrared Survey Telescope after Nancy Roman, the agency's first chief astronomer known as the Mother of Hubble.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:18Published
NASA Telescope Named After ‘Mother of Hubble’ Dr. Nancy Roman [Video]

NASA Telescope Named After ‘Mother of Hubble’ Dr. Nancy Roman

One image taken by the new Roman Space Telescope, formerly known as WFIRST, will have the equivalent detail of 100 photos from Hubble.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:02Published