This Day in History: Manchester Arena Bombed During Ariana Grande Concert May 22, 2017 The bombing occurred just as the pop star was concluding her last song of the concert.

22 people were killed and 116 were injured in the deadliest terror attack in the U.K. since the London metro bombings in 2005.

Many of the victims were young children, including the youngest, 8-year-old Saffie Roussos from Lancashire.

The bombing was claimed by ISIS.

A 22-year-old native of Manchester, Salman Abedi, was revealed as the attacker.

Abedi is though to have been radicalized while in Libya in 2011.

Following the attack, Grande tweeted, "from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry.

I don’t have words.”