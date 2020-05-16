This Day in History:
Manchester Arena Bombed
During Ariana Grande Concert May 22, 2017 The bombing occurred
just as the pop star was
concluding her last song of the concert.
22 people were killed and
116 were injured in the deadliest
terror attack in the U.K. since the
London metro bombings in 2005.
Many of the victims were
young children, including the youngest,
8-year-old Saffie Roussos from Lancashire.
The bombing was claimed by ISIS.
A 22-year-old native of Manchester,
Salman Abedi, was revealed as the attacker.
Abedi is though to have
been radicalized while
in Libya in 2011.
Following the attack,
Grande tweeted, "from the
bottom of my heart, i am so
so sorry.
I don’t have words.”