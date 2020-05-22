Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lori Loughlin and local family facing charges for admission scandal

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Lori Loughlin and local family facing charges for admission scandal

Lori Loughlin and local family facing charges for admission scandal

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband will plead guilty in their case.

They are facing charges related to the half-a-million dollars they may have tried to use to get their daughters into USC.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lori Loughlin And Husband Plead Guilty To College Admissions Scandal [Video]

Lori Loughlin And Husband Plead Guilty To College Admissions Scandal

According to Reuters, actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband will appear by Zoom video on Friday to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. They will admit to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
Loughlin expected to enter guilty plea Friday [Video]

Loughlin expected to enter guilty plea Friday

The couple agreed to plead guilty to charges in connection with the college admissions scandal.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 00:59Published