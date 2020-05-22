Lori Loughlin and local family facing charges for admission scandal

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband will plead guilty in their case.
They are facing charges related to the half-a-million dollars they may have tried to use to get their daughters into USC.
Lori Loughlin And Husband Plead Guilty To College Admissions ScandalAccording to Reuters, actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband will appear by Zoom video on Friday to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.
They will admit to..
