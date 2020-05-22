Global  

Half Of Tweets To 'Reopen America' May Be From Bots

Half Of Tweets To 'Reopen America' May Be From Bots

Half Of Tweets To 'Reopen America' May Be From Bots

According to Business Insider reports there's a big surge in bot activity on Twitter, when it comes to the topic of reopening America after the COVID-19 lockdown.

Carnegie Mellon researchers analyzed over 200 million tweets discussing COVID-19, and found that about half of them are likely bots.

Researchers say that bots fueled tweets usually come from accounts that tweet more frequently than humanly possible.

Bots also are linked to accounts where the location quickly switches between different countries.

Research lead Kathleen Carley said "When we see a whole bunch of tweets at the same time or back to back, it's likely they're timed..." Business Insider says that it is not clear who is responsible for the uptick in bot activity, or where they are located.

