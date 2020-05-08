Global  

Friday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Trucking Stocks

Friday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Trucking Stocks

Friday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Trucking Stocks

In trading on Friday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 10.9%.

Leading the group were shares of Sundial Growers, up about 56.8% and shares of Village Farms International up about 17% on the day.

0
Friday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Trucking Stocks

Also showing relative strength are trucking shares, up on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led by US Xpress Enterprises trading up by about 6.2% and Covenant Transportation Group, trading up by about 3.4% on Friday.




