Friday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Trucking Stocks Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published 41 minutes ago Friday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Trucking Stocks In trading on Friday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 10.9%. Leading the group were shares of Sundial Growers, up about 56.8% and shares of Village Farms International up about 17% on the day. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Friday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Trucking Stocks In trading on Friday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 10.9%. Leading the group were shares of Sundial Growers, up about 56.8% and shares of Village Farms International up about 17% on the day. Also showing relative strength are trucking shares, up on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led by US Xpress Enterprises trading up by about 6.2% and Covenant Transportation Group, trading up by about 3.4% on Friday.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Friday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks



In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.9%. Leading the group were shares of Fortuna Silver Mines, up about 16.1% and shares of Endeavour Silver up.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:08 Published 1 week ago Friday Sector Leaders: Auto Parts, Music & Electronics Stores



In trading on Friday, auto parts shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.3%. Leading the group were shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, up about 36.4% and shares of Tenneco.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:08 Published 2 weeks ago