10 Things Marcus Rashford Can't Live Without

- I used to eat aboutseven or eight bowls of cereal a day.But I did have to slow down.Because I was eating it too muchand needed to start eating proper foods.Hi GQ I'm Marcus Rashfordand these are my 10 essentials from home.[upbeat music]I'm gonna start with my PlayStation.And it comes out.When you're traveling as much as we arewe train for maybe an houra day to two hours a day.But the rest of thattime you're just resting.So you just take this,get a few games with youand you're good to go.I've been on Call ofDuty, FIFA a little bit,I started playing UFC quite a lot.And believe it or not Monopoly,yeah we'll jump on Monopoly,and it's actually quite fun,and you get lost in it andyou're on there for hours.It's the only thing thatwe can't really stop.You know when you playMonopoly with people,and it's tense and you can'ttake your eyes off the game,it's the same thing on the PlayStation.I have a name but I can't disclose itbecause I get a lot of friend requests.More times someone's playingme and they don't know,especially on FIFA,because FIFA is like one against oneand you play against differentpeople all around the world.Because some of the teammates have themI've colored my P andmy A in with a pencil.[laughs]Yeah this one's mine.So you see these bits at the back?You attach the wheels to thatand then you can pull it like a suitcase.'Cause it is quite heavyand you don't want to beholding it all the time.- Don't they have the onesthat are like that bigthat you can just pop in your backpack?- Yeah but it's not a PlayStation is it,it's not authentic.If I got my PlayStationI can speak to my friends online,I can play with them on the games,and you know I'm good.I've always had one footballwith me everywhere I goI used to have a certain ballbut I lost it,I kicked it over afence when I was youngerand I never went in thegarden to get the ball so.I think a lot of peoplehave seen that ballit says Marcus's ball on it.I put Marcus, anapostrophe, then another swhen it's just an apostrophe in it.It was one of them onesthat was just old-fashionedand beat down and thatwas my favorite one.This is actually from this season.I must've been about 10 or 11 years oldwhen I first signed with Nike.In my household, my mom'shouse, my brother's house,my sister's, everyone's justgot Nike on all the timeand so that's just whatwe know around here.My dog's had a little bite out of therebut you know definitelyI'll take this one with me.This is a must, this is a must.That stay with me at all times.'Cause I got a bit fed upof carrying a heavy laptop everywhere,so I just got this iPad now,and it sort of goes into a standand then you got a laptop.And it' got Netflix on it,I've got all my music on itfrom when I was about 11 years old.So it's got all my old songsand my brother puts iton a memory stick for meevery time I get a new device.I listen to a lot of UK artists,Santan Dave, Stormzy,Aitch, MoStack, Mist.There's a lot of American artists,Lil Baby, A Boogie, Drake andRihanna and Beyonce on there.When there's new music outI like to stay on that,but it just depends on the mood,and then sometimes I like to tryand go back to the old days.I don't really use my phoneso this is everything.- You have the generic background.Was that like a choice ordo you just never change it?- No, just never changed it you know.I might change it now thatyou said that.

[laughs]I'm gonna take my headphones,if you put them in it,it blocks out all thesounds on the outsideand it only plays themusic that you're playing.So these are actually come quite in handy.Sometimes to be at homethere's a lot of distractions,and definitely duringthat night before a game,it's better for me tojust get to the hoteland you know kind of a clear mindand I don't have to worry aboutthe dog chewing anything downstairs.And they really justthey stay in my drawerand it's part of my travel pack so.No one touches my travel pack.This is my favorite cereal.The best way to start the day,it's got everything in it.It's got dried banana, carbohydrates,a few nuts in there, raisins.So I used to be like literallyat the back of the box there in the corneryou'd see me swimming.I stopped doing modelingwhen I got sponsored by Nike,so must've been like about eightyears old, seven years old.My mom might still have the cut-out,'cause she's probably got it somewhere.I used to eat about seven oreight bowls of cereal a day.Like after school I'd eat cereal, cerealuntil my mom got home from work,dinner and then cereal,cereal before I went to bed.I used to put loads of sugar in it,rather than going to the shopand getting sweets and stuff.I just run home quicklyand make a bowl of cerealand then head back out.But I did have to slow down'cause I was eating it too muchBut now I have that with fruit and fiberso this has got to come with me.So the next one I havegot my favorite book,it's called Relentless FromGood To Great To Unstoppable.And someone recommended it to mewhen I was about 18 years old.I've read it three or four timesand I've learned somethingdifferent every time I read it.Can you see the lines on there?So I like to have a pen with meand I can write out whichbits I want to improve onor which bits I feel like I got already.I think for me in terms of mentally,which is something that in my profession,it has to be as good as it can bethis book definitely taught me a lot,so I take this book with me, 100%.This is Louis Vuitton, this one.It's keeping in good shape,it's got everything I need in here.I've got my brush, I've got my comb,my afro comb because quarantinemy hair's been getting long.Shower gel, my sponge, andthen toothpaste and toothbrush.It's just for travel reallyso what I have in here, Ihave another in my bathroom.So when I'm at home I don'tactually use these ones.You get used to it, traveling all the timeI've got to prepare myself previouslyotherwise I'll forget things,I'd even forget my passport,so I have to make surethat's out and ready.It keeps my essentials ready for me.So I've got my these are actuallyan old pair of football boots.I think they were from 2018,I probably played certaingames in these bootsand that's the reason whyI kept them in the house.Yeah I've kept these onesand these are the ones I use likeif I'm having to kick aroundor something like that.I just throw these ones on.- How do they smell?- They're actually not that bad'cause they've not beenworn that many times,I have boots for games, butseparate boots for training.So I can imagine my training onesaren't smelling too good,but these ones are all right.Do you actually want me toshow you the most iconic ones?One sec, let me get them.There's a famous footballer,Brazilian Ronaldo,but yeah it says 2016,he picked four or five playersto wear sort of a replicaprint of his bootsthat he wore in '98.And then I've got a picture on the backof me wearing them in the game.The other ones in there as well.I kind of kept both of them'cause this actually comes off.So these boots have only everbeen worn once in that gameand then I put them in this boxand I've never worn them again.It's actually still mud on the bottom.No one can put these on againnow, they're too special.You know it's one of them thingsas soon as somebody comes in your house,they want to look atit and know what's whatand sometimes they want to touch it,and I don't like people doing that,so I need to put it in a more quiet place.I know I'm gonna lockthem away in my safe.Up.Good boy.So this is my final piece to my puzzle.Yeah he's a Cane Corso,he's an Italian Mastiff.They're naturally quite good guard dogsso you can have themand you don't really need to train them,but this one's been trained.Sit.And I've always had a dog in my familybut this one is my probably first dog,that I've actually looked afterand sort of brought upand he's been around me all his life.He's about four years old now.Got him when he was three months old,he really is a dog thatanybody can be aroundif you get to know him.But then at the same time,he's obviously trained to protectthe people that he loves,so yeah definitely bring this guy with me.Okay guys my time is up.Thank you for having me GQ andthese are my 10 essentials.Everybody stay safe.