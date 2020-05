All Milwaukee County deep-well pools will be closed for the 2020 summer season, county says Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:14s - Published 5 hours ago All Milwaukee County deep-well pools will be closed for the 2020 summer season, county says All Milwaukee County indoor and outdoor deep-well pools will remain closed for the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Milwaukee County Parks announced Friday. 0

STATUS OF OUR AQUATICSFACILITIES FOR THE SEASON.COUNTY PARKS, INDOOR ANDOUTDOOR, POOLS WILL REMAINCLOSED FOR 2020 SEASON AS ARESULT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC.CLOSURES WILL INCLUDE ALL OF THEPOOLS INCLUDING POOL WATERS,AQUATIC PARTS, SHOALS AQUATICCENTER, PELICAN COVE, WASHINGTONPARK, McCARTY PARK, JACKSONPARK, SHERIDAN PARK, HELL'SCORNER PARK, BROOKLYNPARK, INADDITION TO OUR ANNUAL POOLS ATPULASKI.THIS WAS A DIFFICULT DECISION.WE KNOW WHAT OUR POOL MEANS TOTHE COMMUNITY.THE PHYSICAL DISTANCINGRECOMMENDATIONS STILL IN PLACE,SMOR -- SHORTAGE OF LIFEGUARDSALL PLAYED FACTORS.WHITE PARK POO OPERATED BY ANON-PROFIT WILL OPEN AND DETAILSWILL BE COMING FORTH ON THAT.DESPITE THE STATUS OF THE POOLS,WE ARE PLANNING TO OPEN A GOODPORTION OF THE WADING POOLS ANDSPLASH PADS.WE KNO WADERS AND SPLASH P





