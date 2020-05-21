'It's The Only Decision': State Fair Canceled For 2020 Due To COVID-19

The next time the State Fair is scheduled to receive excited fairgoers will not be until, at the earliest, August 26, 2021, Jen Mayerle reports (2:32).
Minnesota State Fair Has Been Canceled For 2020 Due To COVID-19 PandemicFor months, ever since the arrival of the first COVID-19 case in Minnesota, the state has speculated whether or not 2020 would see a Minnesota State Fair. Now, the board of managers has made it..
State Fair To Discuss Whether To Hold 2020 EditionThe State Fair board of managers tell us they will be meeting tomorrow to discuss this year's fair, Liz Collin reports (0:39). WCCO 4 News At Noon - May 21, 2020