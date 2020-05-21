Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'It's The Only Decision': State Fair Canceled For 2020 Due To COVID-19

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:32s - Published
'It's The Only Decision': State Fair Canceled For 2020 Due To COVID-19

'It's The Only Decision': State Fair Canceled For 2020 Due To COVID-19

The next time the State Fair is scheduled to receive excited fairgoers will not be until, at the earliest, August 26, 2021, Jen Mayerle reports (2:32).

WCCO 4 News At Noon - May 22, 2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Wisconsin State Fair considering changes for pandemic - when we'll know if it happens at all

The Wisconsin State Fair will make a decision about its 2020 fair, which is scheduled for Aug. 6-16,...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bulldog14411

Corey Lange RT @bydanaferguson: "So this isn’t a difficult decision. It’s the only decision. It’s the right thing to do." https://t.co/vqiLlF5oPh 18 minutes ago

GregAkagi

Greg Akagi 'It's The Only Decision': Minnesota State Fair Canceled For 2020 Due To COVID-19 Pandemic https://t.co/5KBgntN4ob 1 hour ago

BatalaRa

Batala McFarlane RT @insightnews: https://t.co/Mfel5SV6v3 State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer: “This isn't a difficult decision. It's the only decision.… 1 hour ago

insightnews

Insight News https://t.co/Mfel5SV6v3 State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer: “This isn't a difficult decision. It's the only de… https://t.co/CvISnSR9J3 1 hour ago

sunlightjams

SJ S. KUDOS TO THE STATE FAIR MANAGER FOR CALLING CANCELING "THE ONLY DECISION". I appreciate your commitment to keeping our state safe. 1 hour ago

troyhyde44

Troy Hyde RT @HealthFair11: State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer says, “This isn't a difficult decision. It's the only decision.” https://t.co/w96… 1 hour ago

freelancer1a2b

# ‘It’s The Only Decision’: Minnesota State Fair Canceled For 2020 Due To COVID-19 Pandemic – WCCO | CBS Minnesota https://t.co/aZeitOjBCV 1 hour ago

jager_kristina

Kristina Jager 🧢 "So this isn’t a difficult decision. It’s the only decision." See you in 2021 MN State Fair and thank you for putti… https://t.co/cFBS9GlBAE 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Minnesota State Fair Has Been Canceled For 2020 Due To COVID-19 Pandemic [Video]

Minnesota State Fair Has Been Canceled For 2020 Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

For months, ever since the arrival of the first COVID-19 case in Minnesota, the state has speculated whether or not 2020 would see a Minnesota State Fair. Now, the board of managers has made it..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:22Published
State Fair To Discuss Whether To Hold 2020 Edition [Video]

State Fair To Discuss Whether To Hold 2020 Edition

The State Fair board of managers tell us they will be meeting tomorrow to discuss this year's fair, Liz Collin reports (0:39). WCCO 4 News At Noon - May 21, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:39Published