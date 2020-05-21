'It's The Only Decision': State Fair Canceled For 2020 Due To COVID-19 Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:32s - Published 55 minutes ago 'It's The Only Decision': State Fair Canceled For 2020 Due To COVID-19 The next time the State Fair is scheduled to receive excited fairgoers will not be until, at the earliest, August 26, 2021, Jen Mayerle reports (2:32). WCCO 4 News At Noon - May 22, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Wisconsin State Fair considering changes for pandemic - when we'll know if it happens at all The Wisconsin State Fair will make a decision about its 2020 fair, which is scheduled for Aug. 6-16,...

bizjournals - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Corey Lange RT @bydanaferguson: "So this isn’t a difficult decision. It’s the only decision. It’s the right thing to do." https://t.co/vqiLlF5oPh 18 minutes ago Greg Akagi 'It's The Only Decision': Minnesota State Fair Canceled For 2020 Due To COVID-19 Pandemic https://t.co/5KBgntN4ob 1 hour ago Batala McFarlane RT @insightnews: https://t.co/Mfel5SV6v3 State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer: “This isn't a difficult decision. It's the only decision.… 1 hour ago Insight News https://t.co/Mfel5SV6v3 State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer: “This isn't a difficult decision. It's the only de… https://t.co/CvISnSR9J3 1 hour ago SJ S. KUDOS TO THE STATE FAIR MANAGER FOR CALLING CANCELING "THE ONLY DECISION". I appreciate your commitment to keeping our state safe. 1 hour ago Troy Hyde RT @HealthFair11: State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer says, “This isn't a difficult decision. It's the only decision.” https://t.co/w96… 1 hour ago # ‘It’s The Only Decision’: Minnesota State Fair Canceled For 2020 Due To COVID-19 Pandemic – WCCO | CBS Minnesota https://t.co/aZeitOjBCV 1 hour ago Kristina Jager 🧢 "So this isn’t a difficult decision. It’s the only decision." See you in 2021 MN State Fair and thank you for putti… https://t.co/cFBS9GlBAE 1 hour ago