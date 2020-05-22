Pakistani Airliner Carrying 99 Crashes

Global  

KARACHI (Reuters) - A Pakistan International Airlines Airbus jet with 99 people on board crashed into residential buildings in the Pakistani city of Karachi on Friday afternoon while approaching the airport.

At least two passengers survived but many others were feared dead.

Smoke billowed from the scene where flight PK 8303 came down at about 2:45 p.m.

(0945 GMT).

Twisted sections of fuselage lay in the rubble of multi-storey buildings as ambulances rushed through chaotic crowds.

At least two passengers survived - including Zafar Masood, president of the Bank of Punjab, the Sindh provincial government said.

