Bridgend facility on front line of fight against Covid-19

New antibody tests being introduced across the UK are being manufactured at Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in Pencoed, Bridgend, South Wales.
The facility is the only one producing the Covid-19 test in the UK.
CBS Special Highlights Health Care Workers' Raw, Emotional Fight Against COVID-19The special is titled "Bravery And Hope: 7 Days On The Front Line" and it highlights the emotional fight health care workers are dealing with during the coronavirus pandemic.
MN Nurse Travels To NY To Join Fight With COVID-19 Front LineNew York has been the epicenter for COVID-19 in the U.S., and some Minnesota nurses have done their best to try and help patients there, John Lauritsen explains (2:08). WCCO 4 News At 5 – April 22,..