Bridgend facility on front line of fight against Covid-19

Bridgend facility on front line of fight against Covid-19

Bridgend facility on front line of fight against Covid-19

New antibody tests being introduced across the UK are being manufactured at Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in Pencoed, Bridgend, South Wales.

The facility is the only one producing the Covid-19 test in the UK.

