Long-term effects of COVID-19 have Emporia man fighting for his life Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:54s - Published 2 days ago Long-term effects of COVID-19 have Emporia man fighting for his life An Emporia, Kansas, man is fighting for his life in a Topeka hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Long-term effects of COVID-19 have Emporia man fighting for his life AS THE NUMBER OF NEWCASES ANDHOSPITALIZATIONS GODOWN --A SHIFT IN FOCUS TO THELONG-TERM EFFECTS THEVIRUS PLAYS ON THEBODY...FOR SOME PATIENTS...THE VIRUS LEAVESPEOPLE WITH LONG-TERMHEALTH ISSUES...AS 41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER MCKENZIENELSON SHOWS US --ONE LOCAL MAN ISFIGHTING FOR HIS LIFEAFTER TESTINGNEGATIVE FOR THEVIRUS...MCKENZIE NELSON - REPORTINGDOCTORS SAY A NEGATIVECOVID-19 TEST DOES NOTALWAYS MEAN YOU'RE INTHE CLEAR.AN EMPORIA MAN ISEXPERIENCING THIS FIRSTHAND.KIMBERLIE OLIVA - HUSBAND INHOSPITAL WITH COVID"I mean it's going to be a longrecovery time if he does makeit."ON MAY 4TH - KIMBERLIEOLIVA SAYS HER HUSBANDDAVID TESTED POSITIVEFOR COVID-19.OLIVA"When I finally convinced himto go to the doctor, that'swhen he was, he was just inbad shape."FOR A FEW DAYS -KIMBERLIE SAYS DAVIDHAD FLU LIKE SYMPTOMSTHAT PROGRESSIVELYWORSENED.SHE DESCRIBES HER 45YEAR OLD HUSBAND ASHEALTHY - WITH NOUNDERLYING HEALTHCONDITIONS.APRIL SCHOOLEY - FAMILYFRIEND"He didn't even have a primarycare doctor because he wasnever sick, just didn't have aprimary care doctor. He'snever missed any days at hiswork in 14 years."FOR WEEKS - DAVID HASBEEN IN A TOPEKAHOSPITAL ON AVENTILATOR - AND IS NOWEXPERIENCING KIDNEYFAILURE.THURSDAY - HE RECEIVEDHIS FIRST NEGATIVECOVID-19 TEST.WHILE PATIENTS MAY TESTNEGATIVE - DOCTOS SAYTHE LONG TERM AFFECTSTHE VIRUS CAN HAVE ONTHE BODY - CAN VARY.DR. TODD SHAFFER - TRUMANMEDICAL CENTER"Other long term affects thatwe know, it can affect theheart, it can affect thekidneys,it can also affect the brain,some of that even nerve stuffthat we know that peoplewhen they lose their sense oftaste or smell is one of thesymptoms that sometimespeople will have."KIMBERLIE SAYS DOCTORSHAVE GIVEN HER HUSBANDA 10 PERCENT CHANCE OFSURVIVAL.UNABLE TO SEE HIM INPERSON - KIMBERLIE SAYSTHE FAMILY HAS BEENSENDING CARDS ANDTALKING TO HIM THROUGHZOOM CALLS - THOUGHSHE WISHES SHE COULDDO MORE.OLIVA"He's been taking care of meyou know with my heartcondition and now it's like,he's sick and I can't even bwith him. I kind o





