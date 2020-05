Churches might begin in-person services sooner than expected

TO DEFY THE STATE ORDER TO DOTHAT.

FOX FORTY'S ASHLEYZAVALA EXPLAINS THE GOVERNOR'SLATEST UPDATE.GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOMEFRIDAY ANNOUNCED CHURCHES ANDOTHER HOUSES OF WORSHIP ARENOW DAYS AWAY FROM RECEIVINGREOPENING GUIDELINES ADIFFERENT TONE FROM HISCOMMENTS AT THE START OF THEWEEK SAYING IN PERSON SERVICESWE'RE WEEKS AWAY FROM RESUMINGAND WE ARE JUST DAYS AWAY.

THELATEST ON MONDAY.WE WILL PUT OUT THOSEGUIDELINES SO I WANT FOLKS TOKNOW THAT I'VE MADE THATABUNDANTLY CLEAR IN THE LASTWEEK BUT NOT EVERYBODY ASPICKED UP ON IT, BUT IT'S SOIMPORTANT THAT FOLKSUNDERSTAND THAT WE DEEPLYRESPECT AND IN MY EAR.

THEFAITH DEVOTION AND THE THATUNITES MILLIONS AND MILLIONSOF CALIFORNIANS.

THEDEVELOPMENT COMES JUST HOURSAFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP DECLAREDHOUSES OF WORSHIP ESSENTIALSERVICES AND SAID HE WOULDOVERRIDE A GOVERNOR'S WHODON'T OPEN THEM UP THISWEEKEND.SOME GOVERNORS HAVE DEEMEDA LIQUOR STORES AND ABORTIONCLINICS IS ESSENTIAL.

BUT ITLEFT OUT CHURCHES AND OTHERHOUSES OF WORSHIP.

STAR RIGHT.SOME CORRECTLY THIS INJUSTICEAND CALLING HOUSES OF WORSHIPESSENTIAL IS ASKED ABOUT THECOMMENTS NEWSOME ONCE AGAINREFUSING TO CRITICIZE THEPRESIDENT AND INSTEAD SAID HISADMINISTRATION IS REVIEWINGNEW CDC GUIDELINES ANDREITERATED STATE EFFORTSUNDERWAY WITH FAITH LEADERS TOCOME UP WITH PROTOCOLS FOR ASAFE RETURN TO SERVICE IS THEGOVERNOR PRESSED AGAIN TORESPOND DIRECTLY TO THEPRESIDENT'S STATEMENTS ANYRESPONSE WHAT THE PRESIDENTSAID.I THINK THAT WAS ANADEQUATE RESPONSE.EARLIER THIS WEEK, 1200PASTORS LEADING UP TO 3,000CALIFORNIA HOUSES OF WORSHIPSIGNED A DECLARATION DEEMINGTHEMSELVES ESSENTIAL AND THEGREEN TO DEFY ORIGINAL STATEGOVERNMENT ORDERS BY BEGINNINGSERVICES MAY 31ST, HOW SOONTHE STATE WILL LET THEM REOPENTHAT INFORMATION COULD BE OUTBY THE END OF THE WEEKEND IN