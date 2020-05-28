Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MN churches allowed to reopen, how are they adapting

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
MN churches allowed to reopen, how are they adapting

MN churches allowed to reopen, how are they adapting

"The church has not closed.

We continue to live out what God has called us to do."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

In downtown rochester ?

"* isabella... you spoke to some churches are they planning to hold in?

"*person services?

George and katie ?

"* churches like zumbro lutheran church will have the opportunity to finally open its doors again.

Zumbro lutheran church is undergoing construction... so they won't be able to open their sanctuary just yet.

But the pastor tells me this pandemic has opened his eyes to all the different ways faith can be practiced.

&lt;nats of music > this is worship in the era of coronavirus.

&lt;nats of guitar > live?

"*streaming church services.

&lt;nat > it's something zumbro lutheran churches pastor jason bryan?

"*wegner has grown accustomed to.

He says faith knows no bounds.

"a lot of us think about church as where we gather and the place we gather.

And what we've learned is the church is the people and we're trying to do our mission and our ministry in new ways."

As zumbro lutheran church continues construction on it's sanctuary... they'll continue to stream services despite the governor's guidelines.

"i think that it actually is drawing us and our spiritual life out a lot more actually and helping us to understand what exactly is at the core of our faith."

In the jewish faith... there's a holiday called shavuot.

It begins tomorrow evening and commemorates the revelation of the torah on mt.

Sinai to the jewish people.

Rabbi shloime greene says he's erring on the side of caution.

"we are encouraging to do services at their own home.

You can do shavuot in a bag with a little reading packet, a little holiday flower, a halal, a little grapejuice, a little reading material."

Pastor bryan?

"* wegner tells me the sanctuary at this church won't be ready until fall ?

"* o parishioners will have to keep streaming services.

Live in rochester ib kimt news 3.

Thank you isabella.

To stream services... you



Related news from verified sources

Illinois church reopening restrictions 'not mandatory'

Washington, D.C. Newsroom, May 29, 2020 / 06:00 am (CNA).- The state of Illinois relaxed its...
CNA - Published Also reported by •Reuters


Australian state lifts 'double standard' restrictions on church gatherings (Crux)

Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney, who had complained about a “double standard” in regulations...
Catholic Culture - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

zinzimsiza16

zinzi @nyk202 @Enghumbhini They wanted churches to be deemed essential NOT for them to open. For churches to be allowed t… https://t.co/kkCriDdM06 4 hours ago

rodee55

LadyDee RT @V2019N: "Here in Buena Vista Co., we went from a dozen cases a couple of weeks ago to 662 reported on Wed, after only a week’s testing.… 4 hours ago

Snowgooose

Anne Baker RT @ewnreporter: #COVID19SA Lesufi says churches that worship at schools will have to wait a little longer, as schools reopen. They will n… 12 hours ago

ewnreporter

EWN Reporter #COVID19SA Lesufi says churches that worship at schools will have to wait a little longer, as schools reopen. They… https://t.co/vS3hgkOqrv 13 hours ago

h_jonesphoto

Harrison Jones RT @theeveningsun: For some churches in the area, they have opened up their doors and have allowed in-person service while continuing to pr… 1 day ago

theeveningsun

The Evening Sun For some churches in the area, they have opened up their doors and have allowed in-person service while continuing… https://t.co/ROZu6yEfQc 1 day ago

ydrcom

YDR online For some churches in the area, they have opened up their doors and have allowed in-person service while continuing… https://t.co/FdsL6p3MKv 1 day ago

V2019N

COVID19 "Here in Buena Vista Co., we went from a dozen cases a couple of weeks ago to 662 reported on Wed, after only a wee… https://t.co/HrrzhKaMlY 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Catholic Action League Pushes Back Against Somerville Mayor's Church Capacity Restriction [Video]

Catholic Action League Pushes Back Against Somerville Mayor's Church Capacity Restriction

WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:03Published
Churches prepare to allow hundreds in doors [Video]

Churches prepare to allow hundreds in doors

A Rochester church explains their plan that is set in plan to allow for church to safely resume this Sunday.

Credit: KIMTPublished