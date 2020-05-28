We continue to live out what God has called us to do."

"The church has not closed.

MN churches allowed to reopen, how are they adapting

"* churches like zumbro lutheran church will have the opportunity to finally open its doors again.

Zumbro lutheran church is undergoing construction... so they won't be able to open their sanctuary just yet.

But the pastor tells me this pandemic has opened his eyes to all the different ways faith can be practiced.

<nats of music > this is worship in the era of coronavirus.

<nats of guitar > live?

"*streaming church services.

<nat > it's something zumbro lutheran churches pastor jason bryan?

"*wegner has grown accustomed to.

He says faith knows no bounds.

"a lot of us think about church as where we gather and the place we gather.

And what we've learned is the church is the people and we're trying to do our mission and our ministry in new ways."

As zumbro lutheran church continues construction on it's sanctuary... they'll continue to stream services despite the governor's guidelines.

"i think that it actually is drawing us and our spiritual life out a lot more actually and helping us to understand what exactly is at the core of our faith."

In the jewish faith... there's a holiday called shavuot.

It begins tomorrow evening and commemorates the revelation of the torah on mt.

Sinai to the jewish people.

Rabbi shloime greene says he's erring on the side of caution.

"we are encouraging to do services at their own home.

You can do shavuot in a bag with a little reading packet, a little holiday flower, a halal, a little grapejuice, a little reading material."

Pastor bryan?

"* wegner tells me the sanctuary at this church won't be ready until fall ?

"* o parishioners will have to keep streaming services.

