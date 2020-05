Maddie Bell's mother pleads for help: 'If you have my child out there, please let her go' Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:54s - Published 10 hours ago Maddie Bell's mother pleads for help: 'If you have my child out there, please let her go' Police expect over 2,000 people to join an on-the-ground search for Maddie Saturday in Greenfield. They’ll be looking for “any clues, clothes, footprints, places that we think out of the ordinary that someone may drop something or stash something,” according to family friend Deonte Jackson. 0

Tweets about this BreakingNewzman RT @hollyzachariah: Wow. UPDATE: Missing Maddie Bell found safe https://t.co/eQmrGDpwHt 4 minutes ago $ethPartyKingLeppard(Chef) RT @WCPO: BREAKING: Missing Highland County teen Madison Bell has been found safe, according to the Highland County Sheriff. https://t.co/9… 4 minutes ago Paul Chambers🌊📢🏥🤡 Found safe overnight! Maddie Bell's mother pleads for help: 'If you have my child out there, please let her go' https://t.co/U7jEsUX8ZI 13 minutes ago Lucy May UPDATE: Missing Maddie Bell found safe https://t.co/lIQtEljy7w 1 hour ago Holly Zachariah Wow. UPDATE: Missing Maddie Bell found safe https://t.co/eQmrGDpwHt 1 hour ago