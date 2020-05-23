Whitesboro Native puts together song to thank frontline workers

Andriana Gnap, a Whitesboro Native who now is a Teacher in New Hampshire created the song "For Those Who Are Called".

To say thank you to frontline workers.

"for those who are called to heal and to hold".

So she wrote a song for healthcare workers, first responders, essential workers, and volunteers who are working the frontlines of the current coronavirus health crisis.

She tells newschannel 2 she heard so many stories about essential workers, and its be come a calling to them.

"well day after day i've been listening to stories of so many essential workers putting themselves at risk to literally keep us going, especially the healthcare workers.

When they've been asked why do you this, why do you put yourself at risk for people, they usually say it's a calling.

And so i wrote the song for those who are called."

Gnap says she would like her song shared everywhere to get the message to the frontline workers.

You can find the song on her website.

