Continued push for state leaders to fix unemployment insurance system

ABC15 looks at the continued push for state leaders to fix the outdated unemployment insurance system in Arizona.
SoMdNews.com Restaurant owners frustrated with the state’s continued banning of outdoor seating at eateries gathered Tuesday eve… https://t.co/4YfCl4Ipgi 2 days ago
APG-Chesapeake Restaurant owners frustrated with the state’s continued banning of outdoor seating at eateries gathered Tuesday eve… https://t.co/YUjOdksTNs 2 days ago
Frustrations continue with New York State unemployment systemFrustrations continue with NYS unemployment system
KS Labor Department switches to gating system for unemployment claimsThe Kansas Department of Labor announced Thursday that it was switching to a gating system for residents to file for unemployment insurance and weekly claims. Officials hope the new process will ease..